New York Junior League

A Note about COVID-19 Safety

As part of New York City’s Key to NYC program, all members, staff, and guests who enter Astor House will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. This policy also extends to all in-person community volunteer engagements where the volunteer is representing the NYJL.

Photos on this website illustrate activities that occurred before and during the current pandemic. The purpose of these photos, especially those captured prior to the pandemic, is to demonstrate NYJL’s activities in general; therefore, the images on this website do not necessarily reflect the current time and situation, especially as COVID-19 circumstances continue to evolve. Follow the News log and our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on our activities as they happen in real time.