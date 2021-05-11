New York Junior League

Our Mission

The New York Junior League (NYJL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

We welcome all women who value our mission. We are committed to inclusive environments of diverse individuals, organizations, and communities.

Our Impact

The NYJL strengthens life skills and social-emotional learning. We also provide on-demand support and revitalize community spaces. And we advocate for women- and children-centered policies.

Training Women for Leadership

NYJL volunteers cultivate their skills for service through hands-on workshops, expert-led panel discussions, project assignments, and practical experience in leadership roles.

Learn more about all the benefits of being an NYJL volunteer and how to join.

Every gift matters. Through individual giving, corporate sponsorship, grants, and fundraising events, the NYJL raises funds every day to support our community and training programs.

Upcoming Events

As part of New York City’s Key to NYC program, all members, staff, and guests who enter Astor House will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Please contact the event organizer for more information about how to show proof of vaccination.
Nov072021

Support Marathon Team NYJL

Sun, Nov 7, 8:30 AM
Team NYJL is running the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon! This special experience will bring together runners from around the world to celebrate the race’s 50th running on Sunday, November 7. Meet the runners of NYJL's largest marathon team!…
Nov082021
thruNov 132021

Golden Tree

Mon, Nov 8 through Sat, Nov 13 Astor House, 130 East 80th Street, New York, NY

Golden Tree is a holiday shopping event that features a variety of brands in categories including apparel, accessories, food and gifts for the home. read more

Feb262022

70th Winter Ball

Saturday, February 26 Cipriani South Street, 10 South Street, New York, NY
Save the Date for the 70th Annual Winter Ball Reflections and Radiance: Restoring and Rebuilding New York City Together Winter Ball is a special event, bringing together volunteers, family, and friends to honor recipients of our Outstanding Sustainer and Outstanding…

Seizing the Opportunity to Serve

Video

As with many crises before, the NYJL continues to serve our community amid the ongoing pandemic. View this video to learn more about how the NYJL has adapted to support our volunteers, community partners, and the city we all love.

News

Life Through Another Lens: Marion Hedges

11.05.2021

“Life Through Another Lens” features stories of NYJL members, in their own words, to shed light on how we experience the world and the NYJL through different lenses informed by our individual cultural identities. Recently appearing on NBC’s TODAY show, NYJL Board Member Marion Hedges announced the launch of a new nonprofit and reflected on […]

NYJL’s 2022 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers

10.25.2021

Please join the New York Junior League in congratulating our 2022 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers, NYJL’s highest honors!

Abyssinian Development Corporation and Goddard Riverside Chosen As New York Junior League’s 2021–2022 Community Improvement Project Sites

10.18.2021

New York, NY – October 18, 2021  The New York Junior League’s (NYJL) Community Improvement Project has selected the Abyssinian Development Corporation and Goddard Riverside as its 2021–2022 community partners. The Community Improvement Project (CIP) creates a one-year partnership with a selected organization to increase the organization’s community impact. This year’s CIP partners will receive […]

A Note about COVID-19 Safety

As part of New York City’s Key to NYC program, all members, staff, and guests who enter Astor House will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. This policy also extends to all in-person community volunteer engagements where the volunteer is representing the NYJL.  

Photos on this website illustrate activities that occurred before and during the current pandemic. The purpose of these photos, especially those captured prior to the pandemic, is to demonstrate NYJL’s activities in general; therefore, the images on this website do not necessarily reflect the current time and situation, especially as COVID-19 circumstances continue to evolve. Follow the News log and our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on our activities as they happen in real time. 

Association of Junior Leagues International

The AJLI connects over 295 Junior Leagues, comprising 125,000 women, across 4 countries.

The Astor House

NYJL’s headquarters, the historic Astor House on the Upper East Side, is available to host your next event. Create a memorable experience for your guests while supporting the NYJL’s mission.

