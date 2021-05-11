The New York Junior League (NYJL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.
We welcome all women who value our mission. We are committed to inclusive environments of diverse individuals, organizations, and communities.
As with many crises before, the NYJL continues to serve our community amid the ongoing pandemic. View this video to learn more about how the NYJL has adapted to support our volunteers, community partners, and the city we all love.
“Life Through Another Lens” features stories of NYJL members, in their own words, to shed light on how we experience the world and the NYJL through different lenses informed by our individual cultural identities. Recently appearing on NBC’s TODAY show, NYJL Board Member Marion Hedges announced the launch of a new nonprofit and reflected on […]
Please join the New York Junior League in congratulating our 2022 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers, NYJL’s highest honors!
New York, NY – October 18, 2021 The New York Junior League’s (NYJL) Community Improvement Project has selected the Abyssinian Development Corporation and Goddard Riverside as its 2021–2022 community partners. The Community Improvement Project (CIP) creates a one-year partnership with a selected organization to increase the organization’s community impact. This year’s CIP partners will receive […]
As part of New York City’s Key to NYC program, all members, staff, and guests who enter Astor House will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. This policy also extends to all in-person community volunteer engagements where the volunteer is representing the NYJL.
Photos on this website illustrate activities that occurred before and during the current pandemic. The purpose of these photos, especially those captured prior to the pandemic, is to demonstrate NYJL’s activities in general; therefore, the images on this website do not necessarily reflect the current time and situation, especially as COVID-19 circumstances continue to evolve. Follow the News log and our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on our activities as they happen in real time.
The AJLI connects over 295 Junior Leagues, comprising 125,000 women, across 4 countries.
NYJL’s headquarters, the historic Astor House on the Upper East Side, is available to host your next event. Create a memorable experience for your guests while supporting the NYJL’s mission.
